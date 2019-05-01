New York Mets
New York Mets: Chase Utley fields disgruntled WFAN calls (Video)
by: Sabo — Elite Sports NY 2m
All-time Big Apple sports villain Chase Utley hopped on WFAN's "Gio & Boomer" to bravely field disgruntled New York Mets fan calls.
Tweets
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Here's a cool angle of that Jeff McNeil "Flying Squirrel" catch to end the top of the eighth.Beat Writer / Columnist
Flying squirrel sighting! ? @JeffMcNeil805Official Team Account
Your News Channel 34 Three Stars of the Game with a Rumble Ponies Win! Final score from NYSEG Stadium 8-0. @NewsChannel34Minors
Mets only want the one out from Seth Lugo. With the game still scoreless through eight, they'll turn to Edwin Diaz.Beat Writer / Columnist
The back page: A frustrating end to an otherwise good trip https://t.co/WFzIIZxrCIBlogger / Podcaster
Jared Hughes with a little victory for the forgotten 90-mph sinkerballer. The last three Mets to face him all tapped harmless comebackers.Beat Writer / Columnist
