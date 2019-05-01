New York Mets

New York Mets: Chase Utley fields disgruntled WFAN calls (Video)

by: Sabo Elite Sports NY

All-time Big Apple sports villain Chase Utley hopped on WFAN's "Gio & Boomer" to bravely field disgruntled New York Mets fan calls.

