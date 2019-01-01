New York Mets
Jacob deGrom looks right again, Mets fall in 9th
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3m
NEW YORK -- This time, Jacob deGrom wasn’t the problem. After deGrom buzzed through seven shutout innings on Wednesday to reestablish his standing as one of the game’s best pitchers, Mets closer Edwin Diaz coughed up his second go-ahead homer in...
