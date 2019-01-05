New York Mets

Mets 360
42630701_thumbnail

Gut Reaction: Reds 1, Mets 0 (5/1/19)

by: Brendan Vachris Mets 360 3m

The Mets and Reds found themselves again in a close game Wednesday night, but extra frames were avoided when Jose Iglesias connected on a 1-1 pitch from Edwin Diaz with two outs in the ninth. Mets …

Tweets