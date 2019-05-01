New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Reds 1, Mets 0: Jacob deGrom Returns to 2018 Form. So Does the Mets’ Offense.
by: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS — NY Times 1m
After three straight losses, deGrom looked like himself throwing seven shutout innings. The Mets lost when Edwin Diaz allowed a solo homer in the top of the ninth inning.
Tweets
-
Daniel Jacobs' team already working the judges https://t.co/keSFsjex0IBlogger / Podcaster
-
What a difference a year makes https://t.co/AuQuX5czelBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
U.N.C. Charlotte Student Couldn’t Run, So He Tackled the Gunman https://t.co/aWeko8pbkkBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SlangsOnSports: - Bumgarner had 18 swing & misses, his most in a game since 9/19/16...also vs LAD. - All 18 were on fastballs (2-seam & cut), his 3rd-most swing & misses on fastballs in any game of his career. The only 2 games with more were both in 2014. https://t.co/VB30OX1wHRBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom pitched seven shutout innings, and his team still couldn't win. This Mets' season is starting to look a lot like the last one. https://t.co/woQYi0FcTBNewspaper / Magazine
- More Mets Tweets