Reds 1, Mets 0: Jacob deGrom Returns to 2018 Form. So Does the Mets’ Offense.

After three straight losses, deGrom looked like himself throwing seven shutout innings. The Mets lost when Edwin Diaz allowed a solo homer in the top of the ninth inning.

