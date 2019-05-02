New York Mets

Mets Police Morning Laziness: I am really struggling to be interested in baseball

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Same beat from me, and I know the blog is in a Lyin’ Todd Frazier-like slump (sad) – but as I had the game on last night I was wondering why I even bother. I had the game ON, but I don’t really watch it….and I am not doing...

