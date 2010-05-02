New York Mets

Metsblog
43288483_thumbnail

Why Jacob deGrom's return to form mattered more than anything else that happened Wednesday

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

If anything could calm the chaos it was the sight of Jacob deGrom taking the mound against the Reds and reclaiming the dominance that flat disappeared for three starts in as stunning a slump as you'll ever see.

Tweets

  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 2m
    The Mets are "having continued dialogue" with Craig Kimbrel, per @martinonyc https://t.co/AqxLQr2I6F
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 2m
    Thursday, May 2 vs. Cincinnati Jeff McNeil – LF Dominic Smith – 1B Robinson Canó – 2B Michael Conforto – RF Todd Frazier – 3B Brandon Nimmo – CF Wilson Ramos - C Amed Rosario – SS Noah Syndergaard – RHP
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 3m
    Thursday #Mets lineup vs #Reds Jeff McNeil – LF Dominic Smith – 1B Robinson Canó – 2B Michael Conforto – RF Todd Frazier – 3B Brandon Nimmo – CF Wilson Ramos - C Amed Rosario – SS Noah Syndergaard – RHP
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Deesha Thosar @DeeshaThosar 3m
    #Mets lineup for series finale against Reds at noon today ... Polar Bear benched: McNeil – LF Smith – 1B Canó – 2B Conforto – RF Frazier – 3B Nimmo – CF Ramos – C Rosario – SS Syndergaard – RHP
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Wilson Abrahan Ramos @WRamosC3 6m
    RT @TwinsAlmanac: May 2, 2010: 22-year-old Venezuelan catcher @WRamosC3 goes 4-for-5 with a double in his major league debut in Cleveland. The following night—at home versus Detroit—Ramos went 3-for-4 with a double, becoming the third player in MLB history with seven hits in his first two games. https://t.co/8FR9mtEoSa
    Player
  • profile photo
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 8m
    Mets lineup for their noon start against the Reds today: LF Jeff McNeil 1B Dominic Smith 2B Robinson Cano RF Michael Conforto 3B Todd Frazier CF Brandon Nimmo C Wilson Ramos SS Amed Rosario RHP Noah Syndergaard
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets