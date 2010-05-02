New York Mets
Gil Must Go: Brutal Loss for Cardwell as 1969 Mets lose to dopey expansion team
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
Ouch. This one is killer. You can’t lose to a dopey expansion team with a dopier name (how are they not the Montreal Royals????). 8.2 for Cardwell, but he has himself to blame. I can’t even hang this one on Gil. He lets his starters pitch as he...
The Mets are "having continued dialogue" with Craig Kimbrel, per @martinonyc https://t.co/AqxLQr2I6FTV / Radio Network
Thursday, May 2 vs. Cincinnati Jeff McNeil – LF Dominic Smith – 1B Robinson Canó – 2B Michael Conforto – RF Todd Frazier – 3B Brandon Nimmo – CF Wilson Ramos - C Amed Rosario – SS Noah Syndergaard – RHPBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @TwinsAlmanac: May 2, 2010: 22-year-old Venezuelan catcher @WRamosC3 goes 4-for-5 with a double in his major league debut in Cleveland. The following night—at home versus Detroit—Ramos went 3-for-4 with a double, becoming the third player in MLB history with seven hits in his first two games. https://t.co/8FR9mtEoSaPlayer
