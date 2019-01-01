New York Mets

Mets Minors

Mets Minor League Roster Moves: Burnett Activated, Kuhns Released

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 3m

The New York Mets have announced LHP Sean Burnett has been activated from Extended Spring Training. With both Ryan O'Rourke and Daniel Zamora having been called up, there was a spot in the Syracus

Tweets