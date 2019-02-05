New York Mets

Metstradamus
43293170_thumbnail

5/2/19 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6m

The New York Mets (15-15) had a very good news, bad news kind of game last night. The positive was that Jacob deGrom looked much better, tossing seven shutout innings against the Cincinnati Reds (1…

Tweets