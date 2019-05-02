New York Mets
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says don't expect the DH to come to the National League before 2021 | Newsday
by: Hank Winnicki hank.winnicki@newsday.com May 2, 2019 12:58 PM — Newsday 1m
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that fans should not expect the designated hitter to come to the National League any time soon. "I don't see anything happening on this out
RT @Starting9: *Jesse Winker tossed* Mets fans: ? ? ?Beat Writer / Columnist
After trolling Mets fans all series, Jesse Winker got tossed and the Citi Field crowd couldn't wait to wave goodbye ? (via @SNYtv)TV / Radio Network
That’s the last you’ll see of the Synderbun I bet. Let the locks flowBlogger / Podcaster
Pretty incredible prediction ? #LGMBullpen is taxed. Just need a CG from Noah. All good.Blogger / Podcaster
How about this pair with two of the greatest two-way performances in #Mets history? deGrom 4/3: 7 IP, 0 R, 14 SO, HR Thor 5/2: CGSHO, 10 SO, HR (only R)Beat Writer / Columnist
Noah Syndergaard’s line: CG, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K, 104 pitches Noah Syndergaard with an absolutely dominant afternoon and hit a towering home run to boot. He basically beat the #Reds by himself today #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
