Noah Syndergaard hits sixth career homer

Noah Syndergaard broke a scoreless tie with his second home run of the season on Thursday, clubbing an opposite-field shot off the Reds' Tyler Mahle to lead off the third inning at Citi Field. The blast was Syndergaard's sixth career home run, which...

