New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Manfred: Don’t Expect DH In NL Until After 2021
by: Logan Barer — Mets Merized Online 4m
Speaking at the Associated Press Sports Editors commissioners meetings in Manhattan Thursday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said that the designated hitter would not be coming to the National Leagu
Tweets
-
RT @Starting9: *Jesse Winker tossed* Mets fans: ? ? ?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
After trolling Mets fans all series, Jesse Winker got tossed and the Citi Field crowd couldn't wait to wave goodbye ? (via @SNYtv)TV / Radio Network
-
That’s the last you’ll see of the Synderbun I bet. Let the locks flowBlogger / Podcaster
-
Pretty incredible prediction ? #LGMBullpen is taxed. Just need a CG from Noah. All good.Blogger / Podcaster
-
How about this pair with two of the greatest two-way performances in #Mets history? deGrom 4/3: 7 IP, 0 R, 14 SO, HR Thor 5/2: CGSHO, 10 SO, HR (only R)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Noah Syndergaard’s line: CG, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K, 104 pitches Noah Syndergaard with an absolutely dominant afternoon and hit a towering home run to boot. He basically beat the #Reds by himself today #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets