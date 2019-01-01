New York Mets
Mets reportedly ‘having continued dialogue’ with Craig Kimbrel
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports
The New York Mets had one of the worst bullpens in baseball last season, and that trend has continued through the first part of this year. Closer Edwin Diaz has blown two games this week and setup man Jeurys Familia was recently placed on the...
-
*Jesse Winker tossed* Mets fans: ? ? ?
-
After trolling Mets fans all series, Jesse Winker got tossed and the Citi Field crowd couldn't wait to wave goodbye ? (via @SNYtv)
-
That's the last you'll see of the Synderbun I bet. Let the locks flow
-
Pretty incredible prediction ? #LGMBullpen is taxed. Just need a CG from Noah. All good.
-
How about this pair with two of the greatest two-way performances in #Mets history? deGrom 4/3: 7 IP, 0 R, 14 SO, HR Thor 5/2: CGSHO, 10 SO, HR (only R)
-
Noah Syndergaard's line: CG, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K, 104 pitches Noah Syndergaard with an absolutely dominant afternoon and hit a towering home run to boot. He basically beat the #Reds by himself today #LGM
