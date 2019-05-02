New York Mets

Noah Syndergaard hits opposite field home run | Newsday

by: Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com May 2, 2019 1:54 PM Newsday 5m

Noah Syndergaard knows how to help his own cause. The Mets righthanded pitcher, who bats lefthanded, drove the first pitch he saw from Tyler Mahle over the left-centerfield wall for a 407-foot home ru

