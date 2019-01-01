New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Noah Syndergaard was the whole damn show in the Mets’ 1-0 win over the Reds
by: Joe Lucia — The Comeback 4m
Noah Syndergaard had himself a good afternoon in Queens on Thursday. Syndergaard got the start for the Mets in their series finale with the Reds, and turned in his best start of the season. Thor threw a complete game shutout, allowing four hits and...
Tweets
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Noah Syndergaard, who shaved his beard and wore his hair down during the game today, said he's never pitching with a beard again.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Helmet friendly-fire triggered by angry Jesse Winker. #LGM https://t.co/1rAgwKHuAuBlogger / Podcaster
-
West Point representing in Cleveland. https://t.co/cnhPXpLD15Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets last 5 games in rotation. 34.1 IP 1.83 ERA 9 BB 29 SO 2 HRBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Noah’s Park: @Mets @Noahsyndergaard joins #HOFers Early Wynn, Jim Bunning, Red Ruffing and four others (since 1908) as the only pitchers to win a 1-0 shutout with the lone run coming on his own home run.Noah 1, Reds 0. https://t.co/apjG33rHQaBlogger / Podcaster
-
He's leaning into this whole villain thing https://t.co/7WywWtfHtVBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets