New York Mets

The Comeback
43298204_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard was the whole damn show in the Mets’ 1-0 win over the Reds

by: Joe Lucia The Comeback 4m

Noah Syndergaard had himself a good afternoon in Queens on Thursday. Syndergaard got the start for the Mets in their series finale with the Reds, and turned in his best start of the season. Thor threw a complete game shutout, allowing four hits and...

Tweets