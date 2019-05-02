New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Noah Syndergaard does it all for Mets with shutout, home run in win over Reds | Newsday
by: Brian Heyman Special to Newsday Updated May 2, 2019 2:49 PM — Newsday 3m
Jacob deGrom looked all fixed Wednesday night, allowing three hits over seven shutout innings against the Reds after three straight subpar starts. Now it was Noah Syndergaard’s turn to see if he had f
Tweets
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Noah Syndergaard, who shaved his beard and wore his hair down during the game today, said he's never pitching with a beard again.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Helmet friendly-fire triggered by angry Jesse Winker. #LGM https://t.co/1rAgwKHuAuBlogger / Podcaster
-
West Point representing in Cleveland. https://t.co/cnhPXpLD15Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets last 5 games in rotation. 34.1 IP 1.83 ERA 9 BB 29 SO 2 HRBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Noah’s Park: @Mets @Noahsyndergaard joins #HOFers Early Wynn, Jim Bunning, Red Ruffing and four others (since 1908) as the only pitchers to win a 1-0 shutout with the lone run coming on his own home run.Noah 1, Reds 0. https://t.co/apjG33rHQaBlogger / Podcaster
-
He's leaning into this whole villain thing https://t.co/7WywWtfHtVBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets