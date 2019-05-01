New York Mets
Amazin’ Performances – Wednesday, May 1, 2019
by: Alex Zeller — Amazin' Prospects 6m
New York Mets (MLB): The New York Mets (15-15) were shutout against the Cincinnati Reds, losing 1-0. RHP Jacob deGrom pitched 6 innings of scoreless baseball allowing only 2 hits, walking 2 and striking out 6. LHP Ryan O’Rourke made is 2019 season...
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Noah Syndergaard, who shaved his beard and wore his hair down during the game today, said he's never pitching with a beard again.Blogger / Podcaster
Helmet friendly-fire triggered by angry Jesse Winker. #LGM https://t.co/1rAgwKHuAuBlogger / Podcaster
West Point representing in Cleveland. https://t.co/cnhPXpLD15Blogger / Podcaster
#Mets last 5 games in rotation. 34.1 IP 1.83 ERA 9 BB 29 SO 2 HRBeat Writer / Columnist
Noah’s Park: @Mets @Noahsyndergaard joins #HOFers Early Wynn, Jim Bunning, Red Ruffing and four others (since 1908) as the only pitchers to win a 1-0 shutout with the lone run coming on his own home run.Noah 1, Reds 0. https://t.co/apjG33rHQaBlogger / Podcaster
He's leaning into this whole villain thing https://t.co/7WywWtfHtVBlogger / Podcaster
