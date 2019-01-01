New York Mets

The Score
Syndergaard becomes 1st pitcher since 1983 to win 1-0 with CG, HR

by: Jason Wilson The Score 6m

Noah Syndergaard did it all for the New York Mets on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds.The star pitcher polished off a gem by striking out Yasiel Puig looking with the tying run on second base for the second complete-game shutout of his career....

