It’s gotten really ugly for Tim Tebow

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 2m

Tebow Time has hit the skids in Triple-A. After 21 games with the Syracuse Mets, Tim Tebow has been missing at the plate, slumping to a .143 batting average and .396 OPS with 27 strikeouts in 70

