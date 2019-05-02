New York Mets
MLB scores, schedule: Nolan Arenado continues power surge for Rockies; Noah Syndergaard beats Reds - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry @daynperry May 2, 2019 at 3:41 pm ET • 3 min read — CBS Sports 3m
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Hardest hit HRs by a pitcher in the Statcast era: Bumgarner: 112.5 Bumgarner: 112.1 Bumgarner: 111.0 Walker: 109.9 Bumgarner: 109.4 Samardzija: 108.5 SYNDERGAARD: 108.2 ('16) Arrieta: 107.8 Bumgarner: 107.2 Eflin, Greinke, Mikolas: 106.1 SYNDERGAARD: 105.8 (today) #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Pete Alonso named NL Rookie of the Month for April. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
.@Pete_Alonso20 says he’s grateful for the opportunity to be in the bigs and just wants to do everything he can to help this team win.Official Team Account
Blogger / Podcaster
Pete Alonso is named the NL Rookie of the Month slashing .292/.382/.642 with 20 runs scored, 31 hits, 9 HR and 26 RBI. He has immediately brought a positive impact to this #Mets offense and it’s great to see #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @TeamVivalo: I’m still freaking out about sitting down and talking about rap lyrics with the Wu, truly a bucket list experience. https://t.co/niovQytzueBlogger / Podcaster
