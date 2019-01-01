New York Mets
Mets 1B Pete Alonso named NL Rookie of the Month
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Pete Alonso has been highly impressive for the Mets in April, which is why it's only fitting that he was named the National League Rookie of the Month on Thursday.
Hardest hit HRs by a pitcher in the Statcast era: Bumgarner: 112.5 Bumgarner: 112.1 Bumgarner: 111.0 Walker: 109.9 Bumgarner: 109.4 Samardzija: 108.5 SYNDERGAARD: 108.2 ('16) Arrieta: 107.8 Bumgarner: 107.2 Eflin, Greinke, Mikolas: 106.1 SYNDERGAARD: 105.8 (today) #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Pete Alonso named NL Rookie of the Month for April. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
.@Pete_Alonso20 says he’s grateful for the opportunity to be in the bigs and just wants to do everything he can to help this team win.Official Team Account
Pete Alonso is named the NL Rookie of the Month slashing .292/.382/.642 with 20 runs scored, 31 hits, 9 HR and 26 RBI. He has immediately brought a positive impact to this #Mets offense and it’s great to see #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
