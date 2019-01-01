New York Mets

Mets’ Noah Syndergaard becomes first pitcher in almost 36 years to accomplish rare feat

by: E.Jay Zarett Sporting News 19s

Syndergaard threw a shutout and hit a homer in the Mets' 1-0 win over the Reds on Thursday.

