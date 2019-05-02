New York Mets

Newsday
43304423_thumbnail

Robinson Cano is one hit shy of reaching 2,500 for his career | Newsday

by: Brian Heyman Special to Newsday Updated May 2, 2019 6:55 PM Newsday 2m

Only 100 players have reached 2,500 hits. The 36-year-old second baseman will go for his 2,500th hit on the road. The Mets open a six-game trip Friday night at Milwaukee.

