New York takes on Milwaukee after Syndergaard's solid outing
by: AP — Fox Sports 2m
The Mets will start Steven Matz on Friday and the Brewers are expected to counter with Gio Gonzalez
"Second chance at life." https://t.co/qgr8sNWjOV
A big award for Pete Alonso #Mets https://t.co/QES2QqJ5nD
It's an unusual move ahead of what will be an unusual offseason https://t.co/4LMRqVDJFt
Han Xu announces the big decision. #NYLiberty https://t.co/9f7Ce8OLWc
Join me in helping support Sunrise Association by donating here: https://t.co/ThX88ycAoq
#Mets Noah Syndergaard tossed a complete game shutout and hit a solo home run to beat the Reds 1-0. He is the only pitcher in baseball history to win a game 1-0 on his own homer after his team had lost 1-0 the game prior.
