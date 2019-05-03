New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mighty-thor-throwing-hammer-metal-sign-ga-7109-p

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Thor understands you get to bat too

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 13s

SLACKISH REACTION:  Thor took the advice that I tried to give that guy deGrom in 2018…you DO get to bat.  Just win the geme yourself, no excuses.  My #1 follower got it done! Congrats to Pete Alonso on being named NL Rookie of the Month   View this...

Tweets