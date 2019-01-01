New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Kay Strong for Binghamton in Blowout Win

by: Ryan Kolakowski Mets Minors 2m

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (17-9) 4, Syracuse Mets (17-10) 2 Box ScoreLHP Héctor Santiago (1-1, 4.20 ERA): 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 KRHP Jacob Rhame (1-1, 9.39 ERA): IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 K

Tweets