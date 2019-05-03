New York Mets

The Mets Police
42732863_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: the 1969 Mets don’t belong on the same field as Leo’s Cubs

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Gary G didn’t have it, but how can you expect any team to beat Williams, Santo and Banks in the middle of that Cubs lineup?  And Leo is going to out manage Gil any day of the week and twice on Sunday (if they have a doubleheader lol.) Gil must have...

Tweets