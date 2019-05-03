New York Mets
Brooklyn Cyclones get that it’s a good day to promote Noah Syndergaard BATTING bobblehead
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 36s
The Cyclones, excellently run by COO Jeff Wilpon, a man so humble he keeps his name off the Cyclones’ website (I think) know when to strike…and that time is now! Details here! Add Mets Police to Apple News Mets Police Topic Discussions At...
Tweets
RT @CitiField: ? New Addition ? @JdeGrom19’s 2018 NL Cy Young Award and his game worn road jersey have just been added to the @Mets Hall of Fame and Museum. https://t.co/VQR8DdToESBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Who Goes When Jed Lowrie Returns? https://t.co/RuwTguD06V #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
I am pondering playing video games (MLB The Show) and then “TV” instead of bothering with an 8pm Mets-Brewers game. I’m even less into the Matz-Wheeler nights than #TeamVargas and Take and Thor. Thoughts?Blogger / Podcaster
RT @staceyglick: Even though I’m a Mets fan, I am also a huge fan of @Feinsand and @BryanHoch who have done a really great job with #mission27 with a Foreword by @NickSwisher which pubs June 4th! ⚾️?@TriumphBooks @DGandBTweets https://t.co/mZ5TZPUERNBeat Writer / Columnist
Noah Syndergaard carried the Mets to victory yesterday afternoon https://t.co/Dg5OO9LvOQTV / Radio Network
RT @NYPost_Schwartz: Daniel Jones said he is friends with Zion Williamson and that they’ve talked about Zion playing in New York.Blogger / Podcaster
