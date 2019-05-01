New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Starting Pitching Beginning to Come Around
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 2m
The New York Mets entered the season with what they thought was going to be one of the best trio of starters in baseball. That had not been the case through April 26 with a 5.17 ERA as a group tha
Tweets
-
Since 2015, only two pitchers have recorded at least five home runs with distances of at least 400 feet: Madison Bumgarner: 7 Noah Syndergaard: 5 #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tomorrow, you can watch the #KentuckyDerby. Today, you can watch this piece on jockeys and "the most dangerous job in sports." https://t.co/mqFx29ORKdBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYPost_Brazille: Van Macon has agreed to join Mike Anderson’s staff, source confirms. #sjubbBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Since 1908, only three teams have had their pitchers hit 4 home runs in their first 31 games: 1951 Yankees 1958 Yankees 2019 MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@JeffMcNeil805 joins @MLBNetwork to talk his nickname, his perfect pizza slice and 21 year old cat in #TheRundown.Official Team Account
-
Congrats to @Pete_Alonso20 ? #AmazinStartsHereStraight ? from a ❄️?! @Pete_Alonso20 has been named the NL Rookie of the Month! https://t.co/Q2CcoP9EARMinors
- More Mets Tweets