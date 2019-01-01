New York Mets
Mets select INF Adeiny Hechavarrĺa; Option INF Dominic Smith | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 6m
The New York Mets announced today that the club has selected the contract of infielder Adeiny Hechavarría from Syracuse (AAA) of the International League and optioned infielder Dominic Smith to Syracuse. In addition, RHP Drew Smith was transferred...
Tweets
Hechavarria opted out two days ago. #Mets had until today to add him to their 25-man roster or release him.Beat Writer / Columnist
Here. We. Go. https://t.co/40yehEtjOgBlogger / Podcaster
Dominic Smith would be much better served at this time being in Triple-A and getting every day opportunities. I can understand #Mets not wanting to lose Hechavarria at this time. I also don’t think he’ll have an incredibly long leash on the roster if he doesn’t show somethingMinors
If I start listing some of the pitchers who could’ve helped the #Mets for $6 million this year I’ll start crying.The Mets are now going to spend roughly $6 million on Adeiny Hechavarria and Travis d'Arnaud.Blogger / Podcaster
Rosario’s defense has been so bad they may need himFor a defense only infielder that's likely going to play very very little. Could've used that on a pitcher. I have no idea what the Mets are doing. https://t.co/jY4DGz98xABlogger / Podcaster
Tough break for Dom. Did nothing wrong and optioned. (They ultimately need to trade him for a piece that will fill another hole).Beat Writer / Columnist
