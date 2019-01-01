New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
43327058_thumbnail

Dominic Smith optioned to Triple-A

by: N/A MLB: Mets 48s

The Mets optioned first baseman Dominic Smith to Triple-A Syracuse and called up shortstop Adeiny Hechavarría from Triple-A. The club also transferred to pitcher Drew Smith to the 60-day injured list. In limited playing time, Smith, batted .333 with...

Tweets