Art Shamsky pushing to get Miracle Mets manager into Hall of Fame

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 3m

The 1969 Mets have representation in the Hall of Fame. But is it enough? Well, their most valuable player, Tom Seaver, has a plaque there. That’s a pretty good start. Nolan Ryan, a swingman who

