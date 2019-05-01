New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Demote Smith, Selected Hechavarria’s Contract
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 3m
The New York Mets made a handful of roster moves ahead of Friday's series opener in Milwaukee, recalling infielder Adeiny Hechavarria and demoting first-baseman Dominic Smith, as well as transferr
Tweets
-
RT @nypostsports: Art Shamsky is ramping up the HOF effort for Gil Hodges https://t.co/O0qhHjF6njBlogger / Podcaster
-
Lowrie to Syracuse this weekend.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Hoping someone who isn't a Mets pitcher drives in a run tonight #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Art Shamsky is ramping up the HOF effort for Gil Hodges https://t.co/O0qhHjF6njBlogger / Podcaster
-
Excited to see what Steven Matz brings to the mound tonight #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Come join us for the first of a three game set against the Brewers at Miller Park. https://t.co/NagSeU7RUcBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets