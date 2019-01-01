New York Mets
Here's why it was right for Mets to send Dom Smith to Triple-A
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 14s
Smith needs to play every day and that won't happen on the Mets, where Pete Alonso owns first base. But if Smith goes to Syracuse and thrives as a starter, he can maximize his value.
