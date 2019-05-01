New York Mets

Game Thread: Mets vs Brewers, 8:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman

Yesterday was the Noah Syndergaard show and the Mets sure needed it. Going into the game yesterday both Diaz and Lugo were unavailable in the pen. Combined with Familia on the IL the top 3 late

    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89
    “Smith went as far as to practice in left during pregame warmups, at the suggestion of hitting coach Chili Davis. The #Mets weren’t interested.”
    Tim Healey
    Story: Dominic Smith is going back to the minors as the Mets add Adeiny Hechavarria. Smith was blindsided and mad, a source says. And he won't join Triple-A Syracuse until Tuesday. https://t.co/ykYHbgkWjk
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89
    RT @ScottMillerBbl: Jake Peavy, btw, tells me he has abandoned any comeback plans. Family responsibilities are keeping him at home in Mobile, Ala. He eventually would like to get involved with baseball again, just not sure of the timing or in what capacity.
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89
    In 2018, Avilan made 70 appearances and tossed more than 25 pitches in only 4 of them. In 11 appearances this year, Avilan’s thrown 25 or more pitches 6 times already. Coming into tonight: Career .663 OPS with 1-25 pitches Career .819 OPS with 26-50 pitches #Mets
    Michael Mayer
    The Mets seriously mishandled him this year by trying to force him into a multi-inning reliever. https://t.co/bv3n73zrwx
    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt
    Mets last nine games: 23 runs (2.56 per game) .222 average .183 RISP (13-71)
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89
    RT @TimBritton: By the way, the Mets have released Travis d'Arnaud. They're on the hook for the remainder of his salary.
    Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs
    The Mets averaged 5.6 runs per game over their first 23 games of the season. They’ve averaged 2.6 in their last nine. Michael Conforto on the struggling offense:
