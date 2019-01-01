New York Mets
NY Mets open series with 3-1 loss to Brewers
by: Abbey Mastracco, MLB writer — North Jersey 3m
Brandon Woodruff limited the Mets to just one run and no one could do anything against the Milwaukee bullpen.
“Smith went as far as to practice in left during pregame warmups, at the suggestion of hitting coach Chili Davis. The #Mets weren’t interested.”Story: Dominic Smith is going back to the minors as the Mets add Adeiny Hechavarria. Smith was blindsided and mad, a source says. And he won't join Triple-A Syracuse until Tuesday. https://t.co/ykYHbgkWjkBlogger / Podcaster
RT @ScottMillerBbl: Jake Peavy, btw, tells me he has abandoned any comeback plans. Family responsibilities are keeping him at home in Mobile, Ala. He eventually would like to get involved with baseball again, just not sure of the timing or in what capacity.Blogger / Podcaster
In 2018, Avilan made 70 appearances and tossed more than 25 pitches in only 4 of them. In 11 appearances this year, Avilan’s thrown 25 or more pitches 6 times already. Coming into tonight: Career .663 OPS with 1-25 pitches Career .819 OPS with 26-50 pitches #MetsThe Mets seriously mishandled him this year by trying to force him into a multi-inning reliever. https://t.co/bv3n73zrwxBlogger / Podcaster
Mets last nine games: 23 runs (2.56 per game) .222 average .183 RISP (13-71)Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @TimBritton: By the way, the Mets have released Travis d'Arnaud. They're on the hook for the remainder of his salary.Blogger / Podcaster
The Mets averaged 5.6 runs per game over their first 23 games of the season. They’ve averaged 2.6 in their last nine. Michael Conforto on the struggling offense:TV / Radio Personality
