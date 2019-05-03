New York Mets

Amazin' Prospects
41417787_thumbnail

Amazin’ Performances – Friday, May 3, 2019

by: Alex Zeller Amazin' Prospects 7m

New York Mets (MLB): The New York Mets (16-16) started a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on the road, losing the first game 3-1. RHP Stephen Matz didn’t have his best start but was pretty average pitching 5.2 innings allowing 3 runs...

Tweets