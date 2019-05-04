New York Mets

Rising Apple
43337610_thumbnail

Mets: Dominic Smith will have a good MLB career, just not in Flushing

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 5m

Dominic Smith's latest run with the New York Mets has ended following a demotion to Triple-A. While he may end up as a productive MLB player, it is becomin...

Tweets