New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Recap: Braxton Lee Logs Four Hits in Double Header

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 42s

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (13-12) 9, Syracuse (17-11) 1 Box ScoreCF Carlos Gomez (.242/.297/.352): 2-4, 2BSS Luis Guillorme (.391/.553/.435): 1-3, BBC Rene Rivera (.163/.260/.209): 1-3

Tweets