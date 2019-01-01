New York Mets
The defensive inability of the Mets will perpetuate
by: Dalton Allison — Mets 360 1m
On Wednesday night, Brandon Nimmo struggled as he ran back to track down a fly ball in center field against the Reds. As he trailed back, his head began to bounce, causing him to lose sight of the …
