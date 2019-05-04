New York Mets

Mets Police Morning Laziness: no the Mets aren’t going to bench Cano don’t be stupid

NOT LINKING:  The newspaper has an article suggesting the Mets bench underperforming veterans.  Lyin’ Todd Frazier, sure.  But Robinson Cano and his .737 OPS and 750 games left on his deal is the face of The Long Con Wag’s New New Culture…that ain’t...

