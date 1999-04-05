New York Mets
Gil Must Go: Gil starts Ryan the reliever..guess how that went for the 1969 Mets vs. the Cubs
Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
Sigh. Here’s why you don’t start a reliever Gil. Ryan was doing fine but then hit a wall in only the 7th inning because he’s not used to being stretched out like that. So now we’re into the bullpen in the 7th and of course they spit up the lead....
"We're not getting the big hit when we need it" The last nine games: - 2.6 runs/game - Hitting .223 overall, .188 with runners in scoring position - Leaving 7.2 runners on base/game Mets offense has gone ❄️
In 2018, Avilan made 70 appearances and tossed more than 25 pitches in only 4 of them. In 11 appearances this year, Avilan's thrown 25 or more pitches 6 times already. Coming into tonight: Career .663 OPS with 1-25 pitches Career .819 OPS with 26-50 pitches #Mets
Met so many great teams at the Town Of Binghamton Little League Opening Day with @RowdythePony ⚾️!
METS AFTER 32 GAMES 2019: 16-16 ***28th-best NYM w/1970, 1975, 1990, 2014, 2017*** Best: 1972 (25-7, 2 GA 1986, 1988) Worst: 1981-1st (8-24, 2 GB 1964) 1969: 15-17; 1986: 23-9; 2016: 20-12 1962: 12-20; 1982: 17-15; 1992: 19-13; 2002: 18-14; 2012: 18-14
On This Date 05/04/1999: Rey Ordóñez made this amazin' play. #Mets
#OTD-05/04/2007: 48 y/o Julio Franco took 43 y/o Randy Johnson deep for what would be the final HR of his 23-year major league career. At 48 years & 254 days old, Franco's the oldest player to homer in a game. It was also oldest-hitter-against-oldest-pitcher HR ever. #Mets #LGM
