Gil Must Go: Gil starts Ryan the reliever..guess how that went for the 1969 Mets vs. the Cubs

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Sigh.  Here’s why you don’t start a reliever Gil. Ryan was doing fine but then hit a wall in only the 7th inning because he’s not used to being stretched out like that.   So now we’re into the bullpen in the 7th and of course they spit up the lead....

