New York Mets

Newsday
43353232_thumbnail

Maximum Security wins 145th Kentucky Derby

by: Ed McNamara ed.mcnamara@newsday.com @81tracks Updated May 4, 2019 6:54 PM Newsday 3m

Stewards awarded the 65-1 long shot the victory following an objection by Country House's jockey that Maximum Security, the first horse to cross the finish line, interfered with the path of several horses.

Tweets