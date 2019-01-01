New York Mets

Metsblog
43345170_thumbnail

Mets' Pete Alonso reveals where his inspiration lies in being complete hitter

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

Pete Alonso has shown off his exceptional power, but that isn't all he brings to the plate. And that is exactly why people see the Mets rookie's approach being very similar to some of the sport's best hitters.

Tweets