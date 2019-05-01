New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Justin Wilson Expects To Return Either Monday or Tuesday
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 7s
Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports that Justin Wilson expects to be activated from the injured list either on Monday or Tuesday next week. It depends on how he feels tomorrow.Wilson, 31, went
Tweets
-
The Mets are down to their final pinch-hitter, Tomas NidoBlogger / Podcaster
-
After a relatively uneventful 13th, we move to the 14th inning.TV / Radio Network
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Heads up play by Ramos to throw behind Thames at 1B! 2 outs! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
That's just the second walk issued by either side in this game.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
O’Rourke walks the first batter he sees and it pushes the winning run into scoring position with Moustakas upBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets