New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso smacks 9th-inning HR to tie game (Video)
by: Sabo — Elite Sports NY 30s
New York Mets rookie first baseman Pete Alonso comes up huge with a game-tying home run in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Tweets
-
The Mets are down to their final pinch-hitter, Tomas NidoBlogger / Podcaster
-
After a relatively uneventful 13th, we move to the 14th inning.TV / Radio Network
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Heads up play by Ramos to throw behind Thames at 1B! 2 outs! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
That's just the second walk issued by either side in this game.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
O’Rourke walks the first batter he sees and it pushes the winning run into scoring position with Moustakas upBlogger / Podcaster
