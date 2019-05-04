New York Mets

New York Post
43352766_thumbnail

Mets send another reliever to the IL and bring back familiar face

by: Mike Puma New York Post 4m

MILWAUKEE — A banged-up Mets bullpen lost another component Saturday when Luis Avilan was placed on the injured list with a sore elbow. Avilan, who walked off the mound in discomfort in Friday’s

Tweets