New York Mets

Newsday
43353237_thumbnail

Newman's go-ahead triple rallies Pirates by A's 6-4 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press By WILL GRAVES (AP Sports Writer) Updated May 4, 2019 11:48 PM Newsday 3m

(AP) -- Kevin Newman expected to be part of a platoon at shortstop with Erik Gonzalez when he made the Pittsburgh Pirates out of spring training. A cut to the middle finger of his right hand a month

Tweets