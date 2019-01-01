New York Mets

Metsblog
43353731_thumbnail

Mets Takeaways from Saturday's 4-3 loss to Brewers, including 18th-inning heartbreak

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

Inning after inning went by without a run, and yet when the Mets finally got one in the 18th, Chris Flexen blew it in the bottom half and the Mets took a brutal 4-3 loss Saturday to the Brewers.

Tweets