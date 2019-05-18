New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
18 Innings And 33 Games Later, Mets Are Under .500
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3m
This game was starting to look awfully familiar. Even with Amed Rosario hitting an RBI triple, he was bad in the field making yet another error. The offense wasn’t scoring runs at all putting…
Tweets
-
-
-
Rosario’s defense is inexcusably bad right now. It’s clearly in his head and is a major concern to me.Minors
-
Guys, Amed Rosario might need a hug right nowBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets may need Lenny and Squiggy added to the roster for tomorrow's series finale in Milwaukee.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @duckisgod: @TimBritton Every inning that passes they bring in juicer ballsBeat Writer / Columnist
